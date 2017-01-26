Crime log, Jan. 28

Crime log, Jan. 28

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Dispatch

He was jailed on $20,000 bond pending a court hearing Jan. 18. a Mashea Roberts, 37, of 3703 Eaton Road, Kittrell, was charged via warrant Jan. 19 with driving while impaired. She was jailed on $1,000 bond pending a court hearing March 8. a Terri Burwell, 34, of 4710 Eastwood Ave., Oxford, was charged via warrant Jan. 19 with financial card theft and financial card fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Creedmoor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Backfins Crab House (Jul '08) Sep '16 Kirk V 107
questions about Jobcorps in Kittrell NC (Jul '11) Sep '16 Anonymous 3
Are you interested in hosting an exchange student? (Jan '16) Jan '16 kwrightetc 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Creedmoor, NC (Jan '12) Jan '15 soldierboy 4
News Defendant pleads guilty to murder (Dec '14) Dec '14 NO asking 1
News Arrests, citations in Warren, Granville counties (Mar '13) Mar '13 ronnie 1
Review: J & S Carpet Specialist (Feb '12) Jan '13 chris 2
See all Creedmoor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Creedmoor Forum Now

Creedmoor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Creedmoor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Creedmoor, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,692 • Total comments across all topics: 278,334,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC