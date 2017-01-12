Crime log, Jan. 15
He was jailed on $400 bond pending a court hearing Jan. 6. a Maurice L. Brandon Sr., 38, of 6685 Cornwall Road, Oxford, was charged via order for arrest Jan. 3 with failure to appear. He was jailed on $4,200 bond pending a court hearing Jan. 6. a Michelle L. Nobbs, 46, of 4124 Hight Road, Oxford, was charged via warrant Jan. 3 with communicating threats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Creedmoor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Backfins Crab House (Jul '08)
|Sep '16
|Kirk V
|107
|questions about Jobcorps in Kittrell NC (Jul '11)
|Sep '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Are you interested in hosting an exchange student? (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|kwrightetc
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Creedmoor, NC (Jan '12)
|Jan '15
|soldierboy
|4
|Defendant pleads guilty to murder (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|NO asking
|1
|Arrests, citations in Warren, Granville counties (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|ronnie
|1
|Review: J & S Carpet Specialist (Feb '12)
|Jan '13
|chris
|2
Find what you want!
Search Creedmoor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC