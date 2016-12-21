Shop local this Saturday
Henderson Downtown Development Commission Executive Director Carolyn Powell is heading up Henderson's first annual Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. Small Business Saturday, which was founded by American Express in 2010, the Saturday after Thanksgiving has played a big role in the growth of local businesses and small-town spirit and gives people a chance to spend their dollars at local businesses after the rush of big-box store spending on Black Friday. "This is our first year doing this so we hope for a good turn out to get a lot of people downtown," Powell said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Creedmoor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Backfins Crab House (Jul '08)
|Sep '16
|Kirk V
|107
|questions about Jobcorps in Kittrell NC (Jul '11)
|Sep '16
|Anonymous
|3
|Are you interested in hosting an exchange student? (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|kwrightetc
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Creedmoor, NC (Jan '12)
|Jan '15
|soldierboy
|4
|Defendant pleads guilty to murder (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|NO asking
|1
|Arrests, citations in Warren, Granville counties (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|ronnie
|1
|Review: J & S Carpet Specialist (Feb '12)
|Jan '13
|chris
|2
Find what you want!
Search Creedmoor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC