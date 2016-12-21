Shop local this Saturday

Henderson Downtown Development Commission Executive Director Carolyn Powell is heading up Henderson's first annual Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. Small Business Saturday, which was founded by American Express in 2010, the Saturday after Thanksgiving has played a big role in the growth of local businesses and small-town spirit and gives people a chance to spend their dollars at local businesses after the rush of big-box store spending on Black Friday. "This is our first year doing this so we hope for a good turn out to get a lot of people downtown," Powell said.

