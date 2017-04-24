Trump Hosts Foreign Dignitaries at His Own Private Resort

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, with their wives, first lady Melania Trump and Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan are seated at the center, during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, April 6, 2017. When the U.S. president hosts a foreign leader at his home, it can be seen as a sign of hospitality, an indicator of warm relations, and a chance to put American culture on display.

