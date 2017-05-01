Facebook Live: We're talking with country legend George Strait
Country music legend George Strait is a partner in CA3digo 1530 tequila, which is available in blanco, reposado, aA ejo and extra aA ejo. Country music legend George Strait is a partner in CA3digo 1530 tequila, which is available in blanco, reposado, aA ejo and extra aA ejo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Crawford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|21
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mar '17
|HowSTUPIDcanUget
|6
|Tenants leaving H-E-B-owned shopping center (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Get Real
|1
|Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|betty johnson
|1
|Does anyone know Hunter Springer? (Sep '14)
|Oct '16
|Jose
|14
|Sheehan considers challenge to Pelosi (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|4
|Sheehan resumes protest near Bush ranch (Aug '06)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Crawford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC