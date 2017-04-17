Eric Trump: Mar-a-Lago Is 'Very Effective Tool' For My Father's Presidency
Eric Trump defends his father's frequent golf outings since taking office, saying they're a way for President Donald Trump to de-stress and do diplomatic "bonding." In an interview with the Irish Independent , the younger Trump said "being able to go to Mar-a-Lago, it is my father's Crawford, Texas."
