Eric Trump: Mar-a-Lago Is 'Very Effective Tool' For My Father's Presidency

Apr 17, 2017 Read more: News Max

Eric Trump defends his father's frequent golf outings since taking office, saying they're a way for President Donald Trump to de-stress and do diplomatic "bonding." In an interview with the Irish Independent , the younger Trump said "being able to go to Mar-a-Lago, it is my father's Crawford, Texas."

