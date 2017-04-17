Victim's family speaks, as killer dodges death penalty Read Story Stephen Adams
A day after James Brossett dodged the death penalty through a plea deal in a capital murder case stemming from the 2015 murder of his ex-girlfriend Laura Patschke at her Crawford home, the victim's family released a statement accepting the plea agreement. Brossett, 50 of Arlington, will serve life in prison without parole for Patschke's murder, along with a second life sentence for attempted murder for shooting and wounding her teenage son.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Add your comments below
Crawford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|21
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mar 18
|HowSTUPIDcanUget
|6
|Tenants leaving H-E-B-owned shopping center
|Oct '16
|Get Real
|1
|Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth...
|Oct '16
|betty johnson
|1
|Does anyone know Hunter Springer? (Sep '14)
|Oct '16
|Jose
|14
|Sheehan considers challenge to Pelosi (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|4
|Sheehan resumes protest near Bush ranch (Aug '06)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Crawford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC