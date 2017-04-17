Victim's family speaks, as killer dodges death penalty Read Story Stephen Adams

A day after James Brossett dodged the death penalty through a plea deal in a capital murder case stemming from the 2015 murder of his ex-girlfriend Laura Patschke at her Crawford home, the victim's family released a statement accepting the plea agreement. Brossett, 50 of Arlington, will serve life in prison without parole for Patschke's murder, along with a second life sentence for attempted murder for shooting and wounding her teenage son.

