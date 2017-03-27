Trump, Merkel may have 'different' bilateral relationship
When President Trump welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Washington on Friday, he will begin a new and potentially chillier relationship between the long-serving German leader and the third U.S. president to occupy the White House during her tenure. Barack Obama and George W. Bush both enjoyed notably close relationships with Merkel during their presidencies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
Crawford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mar 18
|HowSTUPIDcanUget
|6
|Tenants leaving H-E-B-owned shopping center
|Oct '16
|Get Real
|1
|Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth...
|Oct '16
|betty johnson
|1
|Does anyone know Hunter Springer? (Sep '14)
|Oct '16
|Jose
|14
|Sheehan considers challenge to Pelosi (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|4
|Sheehan resumes protest near Bush ranch (Aug '06)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|7
|China (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|fsb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Crawford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC