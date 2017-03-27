Trump, Merkel may have 'different' bi...

Trump, Merkel may have 'different' bilateral relationship

Friday Mar 17 Read more: Washington Examiner

When President Trump welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Washington on Friday, he will begin a new and potentially chillier relationship between the long-serving German leader and the third U.S. president to occupy the White House during her tenure. Barack Obama and George W. Bush both enjoyed notably close relationships with Merkel during their presidencies.

