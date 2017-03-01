Texas Rangers looking into Baylor sexual assault scandal
State Rep. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, said the Rangers started their work Tuesday night, and a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman confirmed they have started a preliminary investigation, working with local prosecutors. On Monday, he and three other lawmakers criticized Baylor administrators, regents and police officers for their roles in the scandal that has lasted more than a year and a half.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Crawford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mon
|Get Real
|2
|Tenants leaving H-E-B-owned shopping center
|Oct '16
|Get Real
|1
|Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth...
|Oct '16
|betty johnson
|1
|Does anyone know Hunter Springer? (Sep '14)
|Oct '16
|Jose
|14
|Sheehan considers challenge to Pelosi (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|4
|Sheehan resumes protest near Bush ranch (Aug '06)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|7
|China (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|fsb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Crawford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC