Texas Rangers looking into Baylor sexual assault scandal

State Rep. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, said the Rangers started their work Tuesday night, and a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman confirmed they have started a preliminary investigation, working with local prosecutors. On Monday, he and three other lawmakers criticized Baylor administrators, regents and police officers for their roles in the scandal that has lasted more than a year and a half.

