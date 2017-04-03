Cumberland Academy looking to grow, seeks financing
On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council will hold a public hearing on the school's plans to finance construction. The hearing is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday in City Hall, 212 N. Bonner St. The meeting is open to the public.
