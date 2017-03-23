Capital murder defendant set to plead guilty
An Arlington man who was facing the death penalty in the July 2015 shotgun slaying of a Crawford woman is set to plead guilty in exchange for a life prison term with no parole. McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna has said his office would seek the death penalty against James Ray Brossett in the death of Laura Patschke, who he once dated.
