Brossett gets life sentence in slayin...

Brossett gets life sentence in slaying of Crawford woman

Monday Mar 27 Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

An Arlington man who terrorized a Crawford woman and her family before killing her in 2015 and wounding one of her sons was sentenced to life in prison with no parole Monday. In a plea bargain that spared him a potential death sentence, James Ray Brossett, 50, pleaded guilty to capital murder in exchange for prosecutors waiving the ultimate penalty.

