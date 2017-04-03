Brossett gets life sentence in slaying of Crawford woman
An Arlington man who terrorized a Crawford woman and her family before killing her in 2015 and wounding one of her sons was sentenced to life in prison with no parole Monday. In a plea bargain that spared him a potential death sentence, James Ray Brossett, 50, pleaded guilty to capital murder in exchange for prosecutors waiving the ultimate penalty.
