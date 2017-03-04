A Green Beret Sits For A Portrait By His Former Commander In Chief
Michael Rodriguez is one of more than 60 American service members who sat for a portrait by President George W. Bush. They are pictured together at Bush's 70th birthday bike ride at Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Crawford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Feb 27
|Get Real
|2
|Tenants leaving H-E-B-owned shopping center
|Oct '16
|Get Real
|1
|Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth...
|Oct '16
|betty johnson
|1
|Does anyone know Hunter Springer? (Sep '14)
|Oct '16
|Jose
|14
|Sheehan considers challenge to Pelosi (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|4
|Sheehan resumes protest near Bush ranch (Aug '06)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|7
|China (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|fsb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Crawford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC