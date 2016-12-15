Trump's N.J. Golf Town: Hills, Horses And Now Security Bills
Mayor Steve Parker was happy to deploy extra security when Donald Trump held transition meetings at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. One weekend, a media invasion and 25 percent of the police overtime budget later, Parker is fretting over potentially four years of hubbub in the heart of horse country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Crawford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tenants leaving H-E-B-owned shopping center
|Oct '16
|Get Real
|1
|Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth...
|Oct '16
|betty johnson
|1
|Does anyone know Hunter Springer? (Sep '14)
|Oct '16
|Jose
|14
|Sheehan considers challenge to Pelosi (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|4
|Sheehan resumes protest near Bush ranch (Aug '06)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|7
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|China (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|fsb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Crawford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC