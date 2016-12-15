Trump's N.J. Golf Town: Hills, Horses...

Trump's N.J. Golf Town: Hills, Horses And Now Security Bills

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Bloomberg

Mayor Steve Parker was happy to deploy extra security when Donald Trump held transition meetings at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. One weekend, a media invasion and 25 percent of the police overtime budget later, Parker is fretting over potentially four years of hubbub in the heart of horse country.

