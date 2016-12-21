New owners, new plans for former Spa at Canyon Oaks property
Brandon and Lacy Hodges place emphasis on faith, so they never lost hope in their pursuit of the former Spa at Canyon Oaks in Crawford, which they will transform into a haven for corporate outings, weddings, reunions and other events with a focus on family and relaxation. They will call the property Gathering Oaks Retreat and hope to swing open its doors in March after a makeover that will create 50 individual sleeping areas, a more appealing main entrance, an open-style main house and scattered sites where friends and families can build fires and chat or play games.
