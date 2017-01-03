Grand jury indicts Crawford mother on evidence tampering charge in son's case
A McLennan County grand jury indicted a Crawford mother Tuesday on a charge of tampering with evidence in connection to sexual assault and child pornography charges against her son back in May, authorities said. Shauna Hope Gerrish, 37, was arrested May 9 on two counts of tampering with evidence after her son, Donnie Wayne Howard, 17, was arrested May 2 , affidavits state.
