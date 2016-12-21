Crawford band heading to inauguration Read Story Kurtis Quillin
A group of Central Texas high schoolers have the opportunity of a lifetime, to be a part of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. "They were told by several people that they were not allowed to play the national anthem because they weren't good enough to play it," Crawford Band Director Daniel Yguerabide said.
Read more at KCEN.
