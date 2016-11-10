Tour Chip and Joanna Gaines' Farmhouse Like You've Never Seen It Before
Chip and Joanna Gaines as much as we do, seeing glimpses of their stunning farmhouse on HGTV's Fixer Upper, has most likely left you wanting more. Their 1,700-square-foot Victorian home sits on 40 beautiful acres in Crawford, Texas, a suburb of Waco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.
Comments
Add your comments below
Crawford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tenants leaving H-E-B-owned shopping center
|Oct '16
|Get Real
|1
|Country icon joins George, Laura Bush for birth...
|Oct '16
|betty johnson
|1
|Does anyone know Hunter Springer? (Sep '14)
|Oct '16
|Jose
|14
|Sheehan considers challenge to Pelosi (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|4
|Sheehan resumes protest near Bush ranch (Aug '06)
|Aug '16
|Heath Ledger Suic...
|7
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|China (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|fsb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Crawford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC