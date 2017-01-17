Grand jury to hear case of man charge...

Grand jury to hear case of man charged in police standoff at Lake Moomaw

9 hrs ago

Charges against a Covington man involved in a standoff with police at Lake Moomaw, which he claimed to be defending against a terrorist attack, were certified to a grand jury Thursday.

