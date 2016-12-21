Alleghany High School basketball coach killed in wreck
Students and teachers at Alleghany High School in Covington are mourning the death of the school's girls' basketball coach. Principal Dwayne Ross tells local media that coach Danny Keene died Sunday in a two-car crash near Caldwell, West Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Covington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big new years eve party
|2 hr
|Kimmie
|5
|c hall
|2 hr
|sorry
|7
|Trying find out information
|2 hr
|Information
|2
|Woman in black at food pantry
|3 hr
|Kris
|22
|Jersey Boy
|3 hr
|throwing shade
|2
|Put Me In A Bodybag
|3 hr
|Haha
|2
|Im the real john wilmer no kidding
|4 hr
|Danny Woods
|45
Find what you want!
Search Covington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC