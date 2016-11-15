A Foodbank lesson - one chicken for s...

A Foodbank lesson - one chicken for six meals on Coast Live

Nov 15, 2016 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

In recognition of the 20th Annual Mayflower Marathon Food and Fund Drive, the Foodbank brought Chef Damon Covington of the Urban Culinary Institute to Coast Live to help us see how a family can stretch a single small chicken over six separate meals. It's one way to cope with being food insecure.

Covington, VA

