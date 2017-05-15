Team Colt Shooter Mark Redl Places Second in Limited 10 at USPSA Area 6 Championship
Colt congratulates Team Colt shooter, Colt Product Manager, and head of the Colt Custom Shop, Mark Redl, on yet another excellent performance at the USPSA Area 6 Championship held at South River Gun Club on April 20-23 in Covington, GA. Redl placed second and ranked High Senior in Limited 10 Division in this elite competition.
