Team Colt Shooter Mark Redl Places Second in Limited 10 at USPSA Area 6 Championship

Colt congratulates Team Colt shooter, Colt Product Manager, and head of the Colt Custom Shop, Mark Redl, on yet another excellent performance at the USPSA Area 6 Championship held at South River Gun Club on April 20-23 in Covington, GA. Redl placed second and ranked High Senior in Limited 10 Division in this elite competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.