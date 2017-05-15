Team Colt Shooter Mark Redl Places Se...

Team Colt Shooter Mark Redl Places Second in Limited 10 at USPSA Area 6 Championship

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: AmmoLand

Colt congratulates Team Colt shooter, Colt Product Manager, and head of the Colt Custom Shop, Mark Redl, on yet another excellent performance at the USPSA Area 6 Championship held at South River Gun Club on April 20-23 in Covington, GA. Redl placed second and ranked High Senior in Limited 10 Division in this elite competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Covington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay teens in conyers wanna have fun (Aug '14) Apr 29 Logan_johnston 10
EMF High Power Voltage Lines in Residential Areas Apr 26 ujks04 2
looking for a man (Jun '12) Mar '17 Lisa 12
News Meth seized on I-75 (Oct '09) Mar '17 Tolerman 5
Conyers used to be nice (Nov '11) Feb '17 Lmao 13
Horny snapchat users Feb '17 mujestic124 1
News Ga. Teens Arrested in School Bus Sex Act (Dec '10) Feb '17 big 125
See all Covington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Covington Forum Now

Covington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Covington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Covington, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,479 • Total comments across all topics: 281,036,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC