New logo coming for the City of Cedartown
There are 2 comments on the Cedartown Standard Plus story from Tuesday May 16, titled New logo coming for the City of Cedartown. In it, Cedartown Standard Plus reports that:
A new logo and redesigned website are coming for the City of Cedartown this summer, but local residents are going to have to wait before getting to see the updated looks. Public Information Officer Aimee Madden presented two potential candidates for the new logo during the Cedartown city commission's work session on May 1. She said the two designs - one featuring a clock for the 'o' in Cedartown, the other a tree in the 'a'- are not meant to replace Cedartown's seal, which has been used as the main emblem for the city for years.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Cedartown Standard Plus.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Someone bored?
|
Since: Nov 16
136
Location hidden
|
#2 10 hrs ago
I created two quick logo ideas of my own:
http://imgur.com/a/rKuYG
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Covington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horny snapchat users
|May 21
|Lojo_king
|2
|Special Needs Before/After School Care (Jul '12)
|May 20
|Daniela182
|3
|Gay teens in conyers wanna have fun (Aug '14)
|Apr 29
|Logan_johnston
|10
|EMF High Power Voltage Lines in Residential Areas
|Apr 26
|ujks04
|2
|looking for a man (Jun '12)
|Mar '17
|Lisa
|12
|Meth seized on I-75 (Oct '09)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|5
|Conyers used to be nice (Nov '11)
|Feb '17
|Lmao
|13
Find what you want!
Search Covington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC