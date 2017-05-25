New logo coming for the City of Cedar...

New logo coming for the City of Cedartown

There are 2 comments on the Cedartown Standard Plus story from Tuesday May 16, titled New logo coming for the City of Cedartown. In it, Cedartown Standard Plus reports that:

A new logo and redesigned website are coming for the City of Cedartown this summer, but local residents are going to have to wait before getting to see the updated looks. Public Information Officer Aimee Madden presented two potential candidates for the new logo during the Cedartown city commission's work session on May 1. She said the two designs - one featuring a clock for the 'o' in Cedartown, the other a tree in the 'a'- are not meant to replace Cedartown's seal, which has been used as the main emblem for the city for years.

Dallas, GA

#1 13 hrs ago
Someone bored?

ntr

Since: Nov 16

136

Location hidden
#2 10 hrs ago
I created two quick logo ideas of my own:

http://imgur.com/a/rKuYG

