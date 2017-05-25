Navy dad surprises daughter at Georgia elementary school graduation
After almost a year spent thousands of miles apart, a Navy officer returned home to surprise his daughter at her fifth-grade graduation ceremony. Petty Officer 2nd Class Kavaurio Harris has been stationed in Japan since July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Covington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horny snapchat users
|May 21
|Lojo_king
|2
|Special Needs Before/After School Care (Jul '12)
|May 20
|Daniela182
|3
|Gay teens in conyers wanna have fun (Aug '14)
|Apr 29
|Logan_johnston
|10
|EMF High Power Voltage Lines in Residential Areas
|Apr 26
|ujks04
|2
|looking for a man (Jun '12)
|Mar '17
|Lisa
|12
|Meth seized on I-75 (Oct '09)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|5
|Conyers used to be nice (Nov '11)
|Feb '17
|Lmao
|13
Find what you want!
Search Covington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC