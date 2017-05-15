El Chaparro to Pay $20,000 to Settle EEOC Sexual Harassment Suit
El Chaparro, Inc., a Tex-Mex restaurant in Covington, Ga., will pay $20,000 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission , the agency announced yesterday. The EEOC filed suit in 2016, charging that El Chaparro violated federal law when one of its owners sexually harassed four female servers at its Greensboro, Ga., restaurant location in 2013 and 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Covington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay teens in conyers wanna have fun (Aug '14)
|Apr 29
|Logan_johnston
|10
|EMF High Power Voltage Lines in Residential Areas
|Apr 26
|ujks04
|2
|looking for a man (Jun '12)
|Mar '17
|Lisa
|12
|Meth seized on I-75 (Oct '09)
|Mar '17
|Tolerman
|5
|Conyers used to be nice (Nov '11)
|Feb '17
|Lmao
|13
|Horny snapchat users
|Feb '17
|mujestic124
|1
|Ga. Teens Arrested in School Bus Sex Act (Dec '10)
|Feb '17
|big
|125
Find what you want!
Search Covington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC