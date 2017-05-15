El Chaparro to Pay $20,000 to Settle ...

El Chaparro to Pay $20,000 to Settle EEOC Sexual Harassment Suit

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: JD Supra

El Chaparro, Inc., a Tex-Mex restaurant in Covington, Ga., will pay $20,000 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission , the agency announced yesterday. The EEOC filed suit in 2016, charging that El Chaparro violated federal law when one of its owners sexually harassed four female servers at its Greensboro, Ga., restaurant location in 2013 and 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Covington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay teens in conyers wanna have fun (Aug '14) Apr 29 Logan_johnston 10
EMF High Power Voltage Lines in Residential Areas Apr 26 ujks04 2
looking for a man (Jun '12) Mar '17 Lisa 12
News Meth seized on I-75 (Oct '09) Mar '17 Tolerman 5
Conyers used to be nice (Nov '11) Feb '17 Lmao 13
Horny snapchat users Feb '17 mujestic124 1
News Ga. Teens Arrested in School Bus Sex Act (Dec '10) Feb '17 big 125
See all Covington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Covington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Newton County was issued at May 16 at 2:55PM EDT

Covington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Covington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Covington, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,871 • Total comments across all topics: 281,067,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC