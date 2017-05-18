Deputies Investigate Incidents
Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office investigated several reports of burglary in the last week, including the theft of a Polaris all-terrain vehicle from an address on Cardinal Drive. Deputies also responded to a report of financial identity fraud at an address on Cook Road.
