Deputies Investigate Incidents

13 hrs ago

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office investigated several reports of burglary in the last week, including the theft of a Polaris all-terrain vehicle from an address on Cardinal Drive. Deputies also responded to a report of financial identity fraud at an address on Cook Road.

