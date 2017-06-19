Armed Robbery at Family Dollar
An armed robbery was reported at the Family Dollar Store on Greene Street at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14. An armed individual entered the store and demanded the money from the register and safe, said the announcement from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office . The individual left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.
Covington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horny snapchat users
|18 hr
|Blank
|6
|Know any Christians? (Nov '14)
|Jun 21
|anonymous
|91
|Nancy Harper
|Jun 16
|Exposing evil
|1
|One sorry husband/daddy RICHARD MILES SEIBER JR
|Jun 16
|Exposing evil
|3
|Naughty snapchat? (Jan '14)
|Jun 12
|chris
|21
|mcdonalds
|Jun 5
|lucky2kno
|1
|Fresh Water Tank
|Jun 2
|a_visitor
|1
