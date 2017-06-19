Armed Robbery at Family Dollar

Armed Robbery at Family Dollar

Friday May 26 Read more: Monticello News

An armed robbery was reported at the Family Dollar Store on Greene Street at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14. An armed individual entered the store and demanded the money from the register and safe, said the announcement from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office . The individual left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

