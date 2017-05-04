Georgia mother, toddler both diagnosed with cancer

Wearing chunky pearls and pink and white stripes, 17-month old London Wilson is back at the Aflac Cancer Center at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, for a checkup that could be a very big deal. The family is on-edge because they will finally learn whether four months of intense chemotherapy have done their job, and the cancer in London's pelvis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.