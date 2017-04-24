Toddler safe after being found sitting in car seat on side of highway
Police in Newton County are trying to figure out what happened after a toddler was found sitting in a car seat on the side of a highway Thursday night. The child was found around 6 p.m. along Highway 11 near Patrick Road in Covington.
