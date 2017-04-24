Toddler safe after being found sittin...

Toddler safe after being found sitting in car seat on side of highway

Friday Mar 31

Police in Newton County are trying to figure out what happened after a toddler was found sitting in a car seat on the side of a highway Thursday night. The child was found around 6 p.m. along Highway 11 near Patrick Road in Covington.

Covington, GA

