Persons Are Arrested
Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of theft on Lakshore Drive last week, where jewelry was missing. They also responded to an incident at Ingles where a parked car was hit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monticello News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Covington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a man (Jun '12)
|Mar 26
|Lisa
|12
|Meth seized on I-75 (Oct '09)
|Mar 4
|Tolerman
|5
|Conyers used to be nice (Nov '11)
|Feb '17
|Lmao
|13
|Horny snapchat users
|Feb '17
|mujestic124
|1
|Ga. Teens Arrested in School Bus Sex Act (Dec '10)
|Feb '17
|big
|125
|Mom and her toddler daughter fight cancer at th...
|Feb '17
|Mitchi1833
|1
|Know any Christians? (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|anonymous
|89
Find what you want!
Search Covington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC