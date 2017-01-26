Several Are Arrested Here

Jasper County deputies were called to four reports of theft in the last week, including the reported theft of a dirt bike from an address on Bullard Road, and electronics taken from an address on Spruce Street. In addition, they are investigating a shoplifting at the Family Dollar store in Monticello, and the theft of an Iphone from Jasper County High School.

