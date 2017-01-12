Rollover crash sends woman to hospital

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, at approximately 12:34 p.m., a 2005 Honda Accord, driven by Florence Mondesir, 59, of Covington, Ga., was involved in a single vehicle crash on S. Martin Luther King Dr., near Christmas Tree Ln. According to a report from the Madison Police Department , Mondesir was driving

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greene Publishing, Inc..