Recruiting: Newton LB Jaquan Henderson Flips from Tennessee, is Commitment #19 for Georgia Tech

Sunday Jan 22 Read more: From The Rumble Seat

A weekend with three uncommitted visitors to Georgia Tech has turned into a three Sunday commitments for the Yellow Jackets. DE Kelton Dawson and DB Avery Showell committed on Sunday morning, and were followed up Sunday afternoon by somewhat of a surprise.

