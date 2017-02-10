Recruiting: Newton LB Jaquan Henderson Flips from Tennessee, is Commitment #19 for Georgia Tech
A weekend with three uncommitted visitors to Georgia Tech has turned into a three Sunday commitments for the Yellow Jackets. DE Kelton Dawson and DB Avery Showell committed on Sunday morning, and were followed up Sunday afternoon by somewhat of a surprise.
