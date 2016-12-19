Woman Has Purse Snatched at CVS
Officers with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man responsible for a robbery Monday at the CVS Pharmacy on Greene Street in Monticello. A shopper had left the store and was getting into her vehicle when she felt a tug on her purse, said Sheriff Donnie Pope.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monticello News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Covington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeanie del vacchio
|Dec 9
|I have proof
|3
|Officer fired after alleged inappropriate behav...
|Dec 7
|Kevin from Michigan
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov 30
|Musikologist
|20
|black fraternities (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|BeEatingYou
|2
|Anti-Muslim fury greets proposals for U.S. mosques
|Nov '16
|younggeezer
|2
|looking for a man (Jun '12)
|Nov '16
|plum
|11
|Jobs
|Oct '16
|lovinmom
|4
Find what you want!
Search Covington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC