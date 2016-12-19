Woman Has Purse Snatched at CVS

Friday Dec 16

Officers with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man responsible for a robbery Monday at the CVS Pharmacy on Greene Street in Monticello. A shopper had left the store and was getting into her vehicle when she felt a tug on her purse, said Sheriff Donnie Pope.

