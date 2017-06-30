Ramp shutdowns to affect drivers in Omaha, Council Bluffs

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has shut down several interstate ramps in east Omaha expected to affect 47,000 drivers and cause traffic headaches for motorist in Omaha and western Iowa. Station KETV reports that westbound Interstate 80 ramp to northbound Interstate 480 has been closed along with northbound Highway 75 ramps to westbound I-80 and northbound I-480.

