Two men charged with felony for theft of trees

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Bureau charged two men with cutting down and selling Walnut trees from a state-owned park on May 25. Bradley Lynn Hagerman, 38, of Pisgah, Iowa, and Eric Robert Freihage, 30, of Council Bluffs, are both charged with one count of the following: Both Hagerman and Freihage admitted to a DNR Conservation Officer of transporting and selling nine Walnut trees between January 24, 2017 and January 30, 2017. The live trees were cut down by Freihage and Hagerman at Loess Hills State Forest, a state owned and DNR managed park.

