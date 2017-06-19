The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod
In Part 1 of "The Luther Mile," LCMS President Rev. Dr. Matthew C. Harrison leads an informative tour of historic sites at the cradle of the Lutheran Reformation - Lutherstadt Wittenberg, Germany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
Comments
Add your comments below
Council Bluffs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Bar Rescue' tries to help Oface Bar in Council... (Mar '14)
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|40
|Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a... (Oct '16)
|Jun 16
|Illegal
|3
|Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15)
|Jun 13
|Trumpenstein
|17
|Prison escape leaves one deputy dead, another i...
|May '17
|IllegalPondScum
|1
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|Chilli J
|136
|Prairieland Chiropractic
|Apr '17
|Internet ToughGuy
|3
|Driver Wants License To Match Gender Identity (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|Driving Phart
|32
Find what you want!
Search Council Bluffs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC