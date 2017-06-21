Salvation Army in Omaha Opens Cooling Stations to Beat Heat
With a heat index creeping into the triple digits, the Salvation Army in Omaha is opening cooling stations in Omaha and neighboring Council Bluffs, Iowa. The cooling centers will offer an air-conditioned reprieve from the heat Wednesday and Thursday, as well as bottled water to help people hydrate.
