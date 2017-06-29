Regional Mission Projects

Regional Mission Projects

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Lutheran Church Missouri Synod

In Part 1 of "The Luther Mile," LCMS President Rev. Dr. Matthew C. Harrison leads an informative tour of historic sites at the cradle of the Lutheran Reformation - Lutherstadt Wittenberg, Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Council Bluffs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drunk driver Jun 26 Bigmike 1
News 'Bar Rescue' tries to help Oface Bar in Council... (Mar '14) Jun 23 Anthony 41
Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a... (Oct '16) Jun 16 Illegal 3
News Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15) Jun 13 Trumpenstein 17
News Prison escape leaves one deputy dead, another i... May '17 IllegalPondScum 1
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16) Apr '17 Chilli J 136
Prairieland Chiropractic Apr '17 Internet ToughGuy 3
See all Council Bluffs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Council Bluffs Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Pottawattamie County was issued at June 29 at 10:40AM CDT

Council Bluffs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Council Bluffs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Council Bluffs, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,659 • Total comments across all topics: 282,115,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC