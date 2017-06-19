Nebraska firework sellers scramble fo...

Nebraska firework sellers scramble for new business in Iowa

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Nebraska fireworks retailers are scrambling to set up shop in Iowa because it lifted its ban last month and are brushing aside concerns that the new policy could hurt sales at their existing shops along the border. Retailers said they're excited to expand into the new market after former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad signed a law last month to legalize bottle rockets, Roman candles and other consumer fireworks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Council Bluffs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Bar Rescue' tries to help Oface Bar in Council... (Mar '14) Fri Anthony 41
Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a... (Oct '16) Jun 16 Illegal 3
News Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15) Jun 13 Trumpenstein 17
News Prison escape leaves one deputy dead, another i... May '17 IllegalPondScum 1
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16) Apr '17 Chilli J 136
Prairieland Chiropractic Apr '17 Internet ToughGuy 3
News Driver Wants License To Match Gender Identity (Aug '09) Feb '17 Driving Phart 32
See all Council Bluffs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Council Bluffs Forum Now

Council Bluffs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Council Bluffs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Council Bluffs, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,597 • Total comments across all topics: 282,013,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC