Nebraska firework sellers scramble for new business in Iowa
Nebraska fireworks retailers are scrambling to set up shop in Iowa because it lifted its ban last month and are brushing aside concerns that the new policy could hurt sales at their existing shops along the border. Retailers said they're excited to expand into the new market after former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad signed a law last month to legalize bottle rockets, Roman candles and other consumer fireworks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Council Bluffs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Bar Rescue' tries to help Oface Bar in Council... (Mar '14)
|Fri
|Anthony
|41
|Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a... (Oct '16)
|Jun 16
|Illegal
|3
|Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15)
|Jun 13
|Trumpenstein
|17
|Prison escape leaves one deputy dead, another i...
|May '17
|IllegalPondScum
|1
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|Chilli J
|136
|Prairieland Chiropractic
|Apr '17
|Internet ToughGuy
|3
|Driver Wants License To Match Gender Identity (Aug '09)
|Feb '17
|Driving Phart
|32
Find what you want!
Search Council Bluffs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC