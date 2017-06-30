My Place Hotel-Council Bluffs
The upcoming opening of America"s 33rd My Place hotel will mark the brand"s debut in the great state of Iowa! The brand new, four-story, 63-unit hotel is located at 2281 South 35th Street, close to Council Bluff"s buzzing tourism district. Future guests will enjoy immediate access to restaurants, a movie theater complex, the Mid-America Center , and the brand new indoor recreational facility, FieldhouseUSA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Council Bluffs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drunk driver
|Jun 26
|Bigmike
|1
|'Bar Rescue' tries to help Oface Bar in Council... (Mar '14)
|Jun 23
|Anthony
|41
|Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a... (Oct '16)
|Jun 16
|Illegal
|3
|Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15)
|Jun 13
|Trumpenstein
|17
|Prison escape leaves one deputy dead, another i...
|May '17
|IllegalPondScum
|1
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|Chilli J
|136
|Prairieland Chiropractic
|Apr '17
|Internet ToughGuy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Council Bluffs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC