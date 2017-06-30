My Place Hotel-Council Bluffs

The upcoming opening of America"s 33rd My Place hotel will mark the brand"s debut in the great state of Iowa! The brand new, four-story, 63-unit hotel is located at 2281 South 35th Street, close to Council Bluff"s buzzing tourism district. Future guests will enjoy immediate access to restaurants, a movie theater complex, the Mid-America Center , and the brand new indoor recreational facility, FieldhouseUSA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.