Iowa woman sentenced for dunking baby's arm in hot coffee

A Council Bluffs mother who admitted to police that she shoved her 1-year-old child's arm into hot coffee, causing severe burns, has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to five years in prison. 36-year-old Rebecca Brahier pleaded guilty Tuesday to child endangerment resulting in injury.

