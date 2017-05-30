Iowa Public Television has new season of Iowa Entrepreneur
Season 2 of IPTV's Iowa Entrepreneur premiered May 6. The 13 new episodes each feature two local Iowa businesses and the stories of how their owners overcame personal and professional struggles to find success. New episodes premiere Fridays at 6:30 p.m. and repeat Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on statewide Iowa Public Television.
