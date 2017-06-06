Iowa men charged for cutting down, selling trees
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Bureau says two men have been charged for cutting down trees and then selling them. Bradley Hagerman, of Pisgah, and Eric Freihage, of Council Bluffs, are both facing felony charges for cutting down and selling nine Walnut trees from a state-owned park, according to the Iowa DNR.
