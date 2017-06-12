Iowa men accused of stealing walnut trees charged with felony theft
Two Iowa men are facing felony theft charges after the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said they stole nine walnut trees from the Loess Hills State Forest near Pisgah, Iowa. Authorities said this case is just one of many affecting both public and private land.
