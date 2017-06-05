Iowa man builds special doghouse for ...

Iowa man builds special doghouse for his pet Siberian Husky

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: SFGate

ADVANCE FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, JUNE 10, 2017, AT 12:01 A.M. CDT. AND THEREAFTER - This May 31, 2017 photo shows Aaron, a Siberian Husky owned by David Tanner, from the raised roof of his custom-built dog house in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Council Bluffs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15) 8 hr Republican Blunder 14
News Prison escape leaves one deputy dead, another i... May '17 IllegalPondScum 1
Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a... (Oct '16) May '17 Samebro 2
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16) Apr '17 Chilli J 136
Prairieland Chiropractic Apr '17 Internet ToughGuy 3
News Driver Wants License To Match Gender Identity (Aug '09) Feb '17 Driving Phart 32
News After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... (Nov '16) Nov '16 JohnInLa 2
See all Council Bluffs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Council Bluffs Forum Now

Council Bluffs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Council Bluffs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Council Bluffs, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,860 • Total comments across all topics: 281,653,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC