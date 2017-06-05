Andrew Peters painting an Iowa landscape.
When Andy Peters left western Iowa for the American west decades ago, he found his calling with a paintbrush and an eye for expansive landscapes. Later, he returned to his hometown of Council Bluffs and rediscovered the natural beauty of Iowa.
