Andrew Peters painting an Iowa landsc...

Andrew Peters painting an Iowa landscape.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KDIN-TV Johnston

When Andy Peters left western Iowa for the American west decades ago, he found his calling with a paintbrush and an eye for expansive landscapes. Later, he returned to his hometown of Council Bluffs and rediscovered the natural beauty of Iowa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDIN-TV Johnston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Council Bluffs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prison escape leaves one deputy dead, another i... May '17 IllegalPondScum 1
Riding the h train - does anyone in C.B. know a... (Oct '16) May '17 Samebro 2
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16) Apr '17 Chilli J 136
News Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15) Apr '17 Trasker 13
Prairieland Chiropractic Apr '17 Internet ToughGuy 3
News Driver Wants License To Match Gender Identity (Aug '09) Feb '17 Driving Phart 32
News After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... (Nov '16) Nov '16 JohnInLa 2
See all Council Bluffs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Council Bluffs Forum Now

Council Bluffs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Council Bluffs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Council Bluffs, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,617 • Total comments across all topics: 281,627,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC