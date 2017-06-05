2 from Nebraska injured by boat blast...

2 from Nebraska injured by boat blast on Council Bluffs lake

Tuesday

Firefighters and Iowa Department of Natural Resources officers responded to the blast around 6:50 p.m. Sunday on the northeast part of the lake. The department says two of the four aboard were taken to a hospital in nearby Omaha, Nebraska, for treatment of their burns: 33-year-old Joshua Juranek and 33-year-old Kimberly Red.

