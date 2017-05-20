Sen. Cotton raises profile in visit to Iowa
Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton is walking a delicate path by raising his national political profile in a visit to Iowa at a time of turmoil for Donald Trump's White House. The 40-year-old freshman senator sounded national themes Friday as the guest at the Pottawattamie County Republican Party's annual fundraiser in Council Bluffs in conservative western Iowa.
