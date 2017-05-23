Rising GOP figure Tom Cotton in Iowa ...

Rising GOP figure Tom Cotton in Iowa as Trump faces turmoil

Friday May 19 Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton was meeting Friday with Republican activists in the early presidential testing ground of Iowa, walking a delicate path by raising his national political profile at a time of turmoil for Donald Trump's White House. The 40-yer-old freshman Republican senator was scheduled to headline the Pottawattamie County Republican Party's annual fundraiser in Council Bluffs in conservative western Iowa.

